Elton John Vows To Donate $1 Million To Australian Bushfire Crisis

Singer-songwriter Elton John made an announcement while performing at a concert at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on January 7 pledging to donate $1 million to the relief effort in Australia where the wildfires have devastated the country. According to the reports, he told the audience that they should be “in awe of the work that the firefighters are doing”. He added that there are people who lost their lives while trying to save their homes. He was concerned about the animals and the loss of their habitat due to the raging wildfires. He announced to donate $1 million with cheers and a standing ovation from the audience who attended the show.

The concert was part of the 72-year-old's final "Yellow Brick Road" tour in Australia and New Zealand. He praised the work of the firefighters battling the raging fires and urged the people to unite together and fight for Australia.

On the other hand, Ellen DeGeneres launched a $5 million fundraiser for the ongoing fire crisis. DeGeneres said that she had been overwhelmed by what she saw on the television about the people and animals who had died in the wildfires alongside all those who had lost their homes. The situation in Australia prompted her to start the fundraiser on online platform 'GoFundMe'.

According to reports, a total of $335,000 had been raised in a matter of just 10 hours with Shutterfly who is also a partner with The Ellen DeGeneres Show making a $100,000 donation. One of her supporters even thanked Ellen for doing such a noble thing and said that he/she felt for what was happening to both people and animals in Australia. Ellen's supporter also wished for the wildfires to end soon enough so that the recovery process could start and help out all those who had been affected.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has also managed to raise more than $30 million for fire services tackling the wildfires. The comedian has more than 6.4 million followers on Instagram and that has prompted people from the UK, US and France to make donations in order to raise funds for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

