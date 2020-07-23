Elton John’s Ex-wife Asks For £3 Million After The Singer Mentions Her In His Book

Elton John’s ex-wife is reportedly asking for £3 million after the singer talked about their marriage in his autobiography. She claims that the singer has broken the terms of their divorce deal which has hurt her mentally. The demand is a bit of a shock for fans as the singer only wrote positive things about his ex-wife, according to reports. Read more to know about Elton John's wife's demands.

Also Read | David Law takes first-round lead at British Masters

Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel who is 67 years old is suing her ex-husband on the grounds that Elton broke specific teams of their divorce deal. Furthermore, reports mention that it has also triggered a deep mental health issue that Renate hosted. She has already filed a case. The pair had broken up in 1998.

Also Read | British cycling team changes name again for Tour de France

A few media outlets have reported that Elton John had a very friendly relationship with his ex-wife and that the book doesn't contain any secrets. Everything that he has written is already public and is known to everyone. A source also mentioned to a portal that Elton John was shocked and saddened by the news as he only ever wrote or said positive things about her. Elton had also publically many times said that he had a very pleasant relationship with his ex-wife and would never reveal any personal details about their marriage ever.

Also Read | British designer Vivienne Westwood enters giant 'birdcage' to protest for Julian Assange

In regard to his book Me, many reports mention that the singer agreed to remove a few passages from the book. But in one instance of the book, the singer agrees to “breaking the heart” of his wife. According to reports, Elton John's team has added that the singer was never aware she had any mental health issues and hopes that she will soon drop the case. Elton John met Renate, who is a sound engineer, in 1983 and got married a year later.

Also Read | European Tour resumes in earnest with British Masters

Elton John and David Furnish

Elton John is now married to David Furnish and has two kids with him. David is a Canadian filmmaker and former advertising executive. He is born on October 25, 1962, in Toronto, Ontario. The two have been married for over 27 years now and are often seen together in public functions.

Promo Pic Credit: Elton John's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.