Elvis is undoubtedly one of the highly talked about films of the year. The musical biopic recently premiered at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. In the musical drama, actor Austin Butler will be seen stepping into the shoes of pop icon Elvis Presley.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film chronicles the journey of late music icon Elvis Presley, who was also known as the 'King of Rock 'n' Roll.' Along with Butler getting into the skin of his character, the film also features Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, who will be seen portraying the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis' manager. Recently, Austin Butler revealed the best acting advice that he received from his co-actor, Tom Hanks.

Austin Butler opens up on the advice that he got from Tom Hanks

In a candid interaction with the GQ magazine, Austin Butler spilled beans on the piece of advice that he got from co-star Tom Hanks. After approaching Hanks, Butler discovers that he should read something every day that is entirely different from the project. Adding to this, Butler said-

"[Hanks' advice was] "Every day I try to read something that has nothing to do with the job that I’m doing." That gave me permission, because up till that point, I was only reading everything to do with Elvis. I was only listening to Elvis. It was Elvis’s influences and Elvis himself and nothing else."

More about Elvis

Apart from Butler and Tom Hanks, the film also stars Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Kodi Smit-McPhee among others in pivotal roles. The film will open in theatres on June 24, 2022, in the US. Earlier in May, makers dropped the trailer of Elvis that gave fans a sneak peek into the singer's controversy-ridden life, his relationship with his manager and the ups and downs that he faced in his life.

The official synopsis of Elvis' trailer reads -

"The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

Take a look at the trailer-

Image: AP