Elvis Presley's Graddaughter Riley Keough Becomes 'death Doula' After Brother's Demise

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, announced on her Instagram profile on March 22, 2021, that she had completed her training as a death doula and was a certified death doula as of now. This has come about 8 months after the untimely and shocking death of her brother Benjamin Keough who was only 27 years at the time of his death. While sharing the news with her followers, the actor shared a quote of poet Rumi which read, “Be a lamp, or a lifeboat or a ladder. Help someone’s soul heal. Walk out of your house like a shepherd.”

Riley Keough becomes a certified death doula

As her caption, Riley Keough wrote, “Today I finished my Death Doula training, on The Art of Death Midwifery training course by @sacred_crossings so I guess I’m an almost certified death doula now hehe. And I just felt like writing such a deep thank you to this community who are teaching and training people in conscious dying and death work". She continued, "We are taught that its a morbid subject to talk about. Or we're so afraid of it that we’re unable to talk about it... then of course it happens to us, and we are very ill prepared”.

She went to speak on the topic of being unprepared to accept death. “I think it’s so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing". "We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit. So I’m so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can", she concluded.

What is a certified death doula?

A death midwife, also known as a death doula, is a person who helps people who are dying, much like a midwife or doula helps people give birth. It is often a community-based responsibility, with the goal of assisting families in coping with death by acknowledging it as a natural and important part of life. The role may be used in addition to or instead of hospice. Practitioners provide a wide range of services, including but not restricted to death planning and spiritual, psychological, and social assistance before and after death. More logistical duties, such as assisting with services, arranging funerals and memorial services, and advising mourners on their rights and responsibilities, may also be part of their role.