'Elvis' Trailer 2: Austin Butler Charms His Way As The Rock & Roll Icon In Musical Biopic

Makers recently dropped the second trailer of Baz Luhrmann's musical biopic Elvis, with Austin Butler taking audiences through the dramatic journey of the pop icon Elvis Presley. The latest clip gives a sneak peek of the singer's controversy-ridden life, his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) as well as how he navigated his way amid the constant public scrutiny.

The trailer opens up with Austin's Elvis addressing a huge audience, as he says, "There's a lot of people saying a lot of things, but in the end, you got to listen to yourself." The clip further showcases how 'Elvis, the God' was worshipped by fans, with girls swooning over him and young lads trying to emulate his ways. The film will come out in the United States on June 24.

Makers release the second trailer of Austin Butler's Elvis

Dropping the 3-minute long trailer, the makers wrote," I’m gonna show you what the real Elvis is like tonight. Don’t miss Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in THE film of the summer. See Baz Luhrmann’s #ElvisMovie only in theaters June 24." Take a look.

Apart from Butler and Tom Hanks, the film also stars Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Kodi Smit-McPhee among others in pivotal roles. In an earlier conversation with Variety, Baz Luhrmann spoke about why he cast Butler as Elvis Presley. The filmmaker stated that after a series of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, he knew he had found his hero. "I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures," Baz mentioned.

The official synopsis of Elvis reads -