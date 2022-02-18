'Elvis' Trailer Out: Austin Butler Stars As 'King Of Rock ‘n’ Roll' Alongside Tom Hanks

The trailer of Elvis, based on the life of legendary American singer Elvis Presley, was unveiled by the makers on February 17. The upcoming biographical drama stars Austin Butler as the pop-icon alongside veteran actor Tom Hanks as Presley' manager. The trailer of Elvis gave a short glimpse at the power-packed performance of Austin Butler along with the trajectory of the legendary singer's career amidst some of the most important events in America's History.

Elvis trailer out now

The new trailer for Baz Luhrmann's highly-anticipated film Elvis was unveiled earlier this week, with Austin Butler taking on the role of the iconic pop singer alongside Tom Hanks, who plays the role of his manager Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer starts off with Elvis looking nervous as he gets ready to perform on the stage, an audience member makes fun of his haircut. The singer then starts singing and dancing and captivates all the female audience. The trailer also explores the dark time in the "King of Rock and Roll" career as he tries to navigate his career in the wake of the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X. Watch the trailer here-

The official synopsis of the movie reads-

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Apart from Butler and Hanks, the movie also stars Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting roles. Elvis is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 24, 2022, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

More about Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. Having sold over 500 million records worldwide, Presley is recognized as the best-selling solo music artist of all time by Guinness World Records. Apart from singing, Presley also had a successful movie career and starred in more than 30 movies in his career. ears of prescription drug abuse and unhealthy eating habits severely compromised his health, and he died suddenly in 1977 at his Graceland estate at the age of 42.

Image: Instagram/@austinbutler