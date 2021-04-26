Emerald Fennell Confirms Pregnancy Post Her Oscar Win, Thanks Zack Morris During Speech

Hollywood actor-director Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman won an Oscar last night in the category best original screenplay. The Crown actor confirmed her pregnancy as well by the end of the night and gave a shout-out to Zack Morris in her speech, which caught everybody's attention. Here is everything you need to know about her Oscar speech and why she thanked Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris.

Emerald Fennell's Oscar speech

According to a report by E! Online, actor Emerald Fennell won an Oscar last night for the best original screenplay for Promising Young Woman and gave a memorable speech. She mentioned Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris in her acceptance speech, claiming that the only speech she ever wrote was at the age of 10, where she thanked Zack for being a supportive partner. The 35-year-old even confirmed her pregnancy at the press event after the award function and stated that she is soon going to welcome her second baby with her husband Chris Vernon. The couple had their first kid in the year 2019.

In her speech, she stated that "So, the only speech I ever wrote was when I was 10, and I had a look to see if there'd be anything useful from it, but unfortunately, it mostly thanked Zack Morris from Saved by the Bell. He was my very supportive husband. Unfortunately, he hasn't been as much a part of my life as I'd hoped, and so that speech is not that useful."

The actor was also asked by reporters if she would consider naming her kids after Zack Morris, to which she replied that if he wouldn't mind then she would really just give it a go. Talking about films, Fennell revealed that she hopes to create more movies that are glossy, feminine, and poppy, but are also discussing some very difficult and dark subject matter. Her film, Promising Young Woman, which won an Oscar, revolved around a woman who seeks to avenge the death of her best friend, who was a victim of rape. The 2020 dark thriller comedy movie starred Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge among others.

Image Credits: justemeraldfennell Instagram account