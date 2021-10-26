Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor To Co-star In Sci-fi Romance 'The Pod Generation'

Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all set to star in the upcoming science-fiction romantic movie, The Pod Generation, being directed by Sophie Barthes.

While Emilia Clarke is best known for her stellar performance in the iconic tv series, Game of Thrones, Chiwetel Ejiofor has been receiving immense fame for the portrayal of some iconic characters in his acting career.

According to a report by Variety, Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be joining the cast of the sci-fi romantic comedy movie, The Pod Generation. While the movie will be directed by Sophie Barthes, the international sales will be boarded by MK2 Films while CAA Media Finance handling domestic rights.

The makers of the movie have revealed that the shooting will begin in March 2022 while MK2 Films will reveal the script and bother details at the virtual American Film Market. Director Barthes recently opened up about working with Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor in The Pod Generation and stated how it was a dream come true for her to see Clarke and Chiwetel as a couple on-screen.

Barthes further praised them by stating how Clarke's versatility, her disarming sense of humour and capacity to navigate complex emotions were a perfect match to Chiwetel’s charisma and extraordinary screen presence. Adding to it, she said that the “idea of the artificial womb as either doom or liberation for women is inherently comedic material.”

Speaking about the plotline of the film, Fionnuala Jamison, the MD of MK2 Films, stated how the movie had a captivating near-future story with a distinctly feminine twist that really haunts as much as it entertains. She also stated that the movie would be raising ethical questions about where technology was taking us, like once the womb has been commodified, what’s next. Furthermore, she complimented Sophia Barthes by stating that science fiction hadn't been tackled by many female directors yet and said Barthes' script was thrilling and they couldn't wait to launch sales at AFM.

'The Pod Generation' plot

The backdrop of the movie, The Pod Generation, has been set in the future where artificial intelligence is in power while nature is losing its importance. The story follows the lives of a New York couple, Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor) who want to take their relationship to another level and start a family together. As Rachel receives a chance to work on a new tool of detachable artificial wombs, their journey of crazy parenthood begins.

(Image: AP)