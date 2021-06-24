Emilia Clarke Defends Controversial GOT Ending; Says 'Impossible To Please Everyone'

Emilia Clarke has once again taken to the public domain in order to defend the nearly unanimously panned Game Of Thrones ending and the overall flak that was received by the Game Of Thrones last season. She spoke about the same during her conversation with the host of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. Additionally, the actor even expressed how protective she is of her Game Of Thrones family. Read on to know more.

Emilia Clarke on the panned Game Of Thrones ending:

It so happened that during a conversation with the host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Clarke, while addressing the outrage that the Game Of Thrones last season caused all over the world, the actor, during the last 10 minutes of the episode in question, can be heard saying that, "It's incredibly flattering that people care. I would rather have someone care and have a strong opinion than not give a flying, whatever it is". While adding on to the same, the Game Of Thrones alumnus, implying that she anticipated an extreme reaction from the fans, went on to say that, "I was completely waiting for it. The ending could have been anything and people would have been disappointed anyway. I think that the fact that it has ended is something that the people have been resting with". She even went on to say that "It's impossible to please so many people for so many reasons, so I get why people are pissed. Me being an actor, you can't do justice to the character that you have poured your blood, sweat and tears into for a decade without getting on the same page". Additionally, she went on to imply that as an actor, what she is responsible for is bringing the character to life. She concluded her statement on the topic by saying that at the end of the day, the editor and the post-production team decides what the final product should look like.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen has become a pop culture and a feminist icon of sorts. Clarke's Daenerys Taragaryen started off as a slave to her power-hungry brother but eventually rose to possession of considerable power herself. All the seasons of Game Of Thrones are now available on HBO Max or Disney+ Hotstar, depending upon one's geographical location.

Some scenes ft. Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones:

