Emilia Clarke Expresses Support For Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion; 'My Heart Is Breaking'

Many celebrities across the globe have come out in support of Ukraine and all the innocent people embroiled in the catastrophic events as Russia invaded the Eastern European country. The war, which has now entered its 16th day, has led to the uprooting of several lives and livelihoods, with celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher among others donating hefty amounts as aid.

Joining the league of celebrities speaking up about the humanitarian crisis is Emilia Clarke, who recently took to social media and revealed that she's heartbroken. Clarke also encouraged people to lend a helping hand to Ukraine by donating to 'provide food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.'

Emilia Clarke expresses solidarity with Ukraine, urges people to donate

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, March 11, the Game Of Thrones star dropped a trail of pictures with her pet Ted and crew members from her upcoming project as they sported matching t-shirts expressing support for Ukraine. In the caption, she mentioned, "Ted and I are proud to stand with #Ukraine. As are the incredible, beautiful crew from my latest project. These T-shirts were the most welcomed wrap gifts I’ve ever had the honour to give."

She further expressed grief at seeing many people endure suffering in the war-torn nation. "My heart is breaking along with so many others over the continued suffering, pain and heartbreak millions are living through in Ukraine. As the news comes in everyday it can feel overwhelming, not knowing how any one individual can make any difference to this shocking reality, but, here are a few ways to show your support and send some love," she wrote.

Clarke then provided a link for people to donate and gave a shoutout to one of her friends who took 'stunning' photos of Kyiv in 2018. She revealed that these pictures are up for sale, and proceeds from this will be going to 'four Ukraine-based charities.'

Meanwhile, eminent personalities from the entertainment fraternity like the veteran legend Robert De Niro, Madonna, Kylie Jenner as well as singer Pink also shared their thoughts as they prayed for the innocent people caught up in the grave situation.

(IMAGE: AP)