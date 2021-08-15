Emilia Clarke-Jason Momoa Reunite, JLo Unfollows ARod | Hollywood Recap For Aug 15

Emilia Clarke Reunites With 'Khal' Jason Momoa As He 'rolls Into Town' For His 'Khaleesi'

Game of Thrones actors whose on-screen chemistry became one of the best selling points of the show - Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke on August 15, Sunday. The two played the roles of 'Khaleesi' Daenerys Targaryen and 'Khal Drogo' in the much-loved drama series. Clarke took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with her co-star, Momoa. Read more.

Lizzo And Chris Evans' Story Has An Update, Singer Reveals Her 'Captain America' Fantasy

Singer Lizzo and Chris Evan's story has a new update. The singer recently shared her fantasy about Captain America actor Schris Evans. Lizzo has always been open about her admiration for Chris Evans and spoke in the past about how she Direct Messaged (DM'd) him on Instagram once when she was drunk. Read more.

Nick Jonas Flaunts His New Home Studio And 'new Toys'; Priyanka Says 'miss U Already'

Actor-singer Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram and posted a video while showcasing his ‘new toys’. Apart from his fans, the singer received a lovable reaction from his wife and global sensation Priyanka Chopra. In the video, the Sucker singer revealed that he has upgraded his home studio and was excited to share a glimpse of it with his fans. Read more.

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Disney Wants A 'Free Guy' Sequel: Suggests A Hilarious Name For It

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently starred in the action-comedy film Free Guy. The film received much love from viewers and is currently on a 45-day run in theatres. While fans of the actor are enjoying his video game action film, he recently treated them with the news of a Free Guy sequel. The actor also suggested a hilarious name for the sequel film via social media. Read more.

Jennifer Lopez Unfollows Ex-beau Alex Rodriguez After Rekindling Romance With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were dating from 2017 up to early 2021 and were even engaged. The duo after postponing their wedding after getting engaged in 2019, called it quits. As per reports, Jlo has now unfollowed her ex Alex from her Instagram, just a few days after making things official with current beau Ben Affleck. Read more.

Image: AP/Jason Mamoa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.