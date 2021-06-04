Emilia Clarke played the role of Qi’ra in the movie Solo in 2018, which was directed by Ron Howard. The actor has just learned what happened further with her character as a new comic book series from Star Wars came out. Scroll further to know more about it and what happened to Qi’ra.

Emilia Clarke just found out what happened next to her character Qi’ra from Solo

Back in the 2018 movie, at the ending of Solo: A Star Wars Story, it was unknown what had happened to Qi’ra. She had parted ways with Han Solo and had decided to meet with Maul. The characters were played by Alden Ehrenreich and Ray Park, respectively.

Now, Qi’ra has made an appearance on the comic book series Star Wars: Wars of the Bounty Hunters, which revealed what she has been doing in the last three years. She is still working with Crimson Dawn and the comics have taken a leap of over a decade, since the events of Solo. It is also mentioned in the comics that Qi’ra and Han Solo, are still acquainted with each other.

Emilia Clarke was recently in conversation with ComicBook, where she spoke about Qi’ra making a comeback. The GOT alum, says that it means the world to her to be a part of the franchise as she now knows the character’s history and backstory. Clarke expresses that it was nothing short of an honour and privilege for her to be a part of the Star Wars universe as an actor. She then expressed that seeing the character be taken at the origin of all of it as well as bringing the character back home, to her family has moved Clarke in a way that she did not expect it to.

Emilia Clarke on the work front

The actor has not made an appearance on the screens in the last year and her last role was in the 2019 movie Last Christmas. It featured her as Katarina Andrich aka Kate, opposite Henry Golding who played Tom Webster. The movie was directed by Paul Feig and released worldwide on November 15, 2019.

Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.