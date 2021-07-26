Emilia Clarke Says She Is 'already Scared' Ahead Of Her MCU Debut In 'Secret Invasion'

After impressing the audience as the Mother of Dragons in the popular fantasy show Game Of Thrones, Emilia Clarke is all set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The actor is cast as the lead in the upcoming miniseries 'Secret Invasion', based on the comic book. Clarke recently made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and opened up about MCU's famous secrecy policy.

Emilia Clarke on her MCU debut

Talking to the host Jimmy Fallon, Emilia Clarke confirmed her role in the upcoming MCU series and also opened up about how the studios will go to any lengths to avoid spoilers. The actor said that the first person she ever spoke to from Marvel studios was their security team. Emilia said that she was convinced that there were undercover agents outside her house to prevent her from spilling any secrets about the upcoming show.

More about Secret Invasion

In September 2020, Marvel Studios revealed they were developing a series centred on Nick Fury, with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role and Kyle Bradstreet serving as head writer. That same year in December, Marvel Studios revealed the series to be an adaptation of the Secret Invasion comic book storyline, and confirmed Jackson, with Ben Mendelsohn co-starring as Talos. It was later confirmed that Emilia Clarke was roped in for a pivotal role in the series. The series is said to follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast as the main villain. The series is slated to release in 2022 under Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase four.

Emilia Clarke in Game Of Thrones

Emilia Clarke is best known for her role in HBO's epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen. The role garnered her international recognition and several accolades, including four Emmy Award nominations. At the 2019 Emmys, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, her first nomination in the category. Various media outlets reported that Clarke was one of the highest-paid actresses on television for her role in the series and reportedly took home between £1.2 and £2 million per episode of Game of Thrones.

