Emilia Clarke Spills The Beans On Her Upcoming Comic Book 'M.O.M.: Mother Of Madness'

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke has revealed information about her upcoming "genre-bending" comic book. Titled M.O.M.: Mother of Madness is a three-part series written by the actor along with Marguerite Bennett. The series will follow Maya, a singer who discovers she has superpowers and decides to use them to battle human traffickers.

Emilia Clarke revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the story's premise includes "a lot of silliness" as well as feminist narratives 'explored in an intense genre-bending atmosphere'. She went on to say that they still refer to mothers as superheroes, and she thinks to herself, 'What if they really were superheroes?'

Clarke elaborated on the main character, Maya, whose unconfirmed powers are activated by her menstrual cycle, revealing that she has had a very difficult life and finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed of. Her real acceptance comes only after she discovers her abilities. Maya can do all of these evil things, according to the actor, but they all stem from the fact that she is a woman with a menstrual cycle. She thought it would be cool to take all of the things that women dislike about themselves and turn them into the things that make her superhuman.

More about Emilia Clarke's superhero comic

Clarke said that she wanted her young readers to see that women can be strong and vulnerable at the same time. She went on to say that this is something she sees a lot in the industry because there are so many highly inspiring female shows. But she didn't think she'd seen it before in this genre. Clarke admitted that when she thinks back to her younger self, she wishes she could go into that comic book store and see a version of herself that she could relate to on some level.

Emilia said that everyone's experience with comic books is unique. These are people's favourite characters, who they care about deeply and can relate to. She decided to add a new character to the mix to see if people connected with her in a meaningful way. M.O.M.: Mother of Madness‘ first issue will be released on July 21.

Source: Entertainment Weekly, Image Source: Emilia Clarke Instagram