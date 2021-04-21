Emilia Clarke To Make MCU Debut With 'Secret Invasion' Series On Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel is developing multiple upcoming series for Disney+ Hotstar and Secret Invasion is one of them. It features Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles. The currently in-development show seems to be coming together as a popular actor has joined the team.

Emilia Clarke joins Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' series on Disney+ Hotstar

Variety has revealed that Game of Thrones fame Emilia Clarke is in final negotiations to join Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion series. Her character is naturally kept under wraps as it will mark her first venture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, considering the popularity of the actor, her role is expected to be a pivotal one.

It seems like the upcoming show is moving ahead quickly as yesterday Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman was said to be joining the series. Secret Invasion has Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as they team up reprising their MCU characters Nick Fury and Skrull Talos, respectively. Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Maimi) is also part of the show, likely portraying the main villain.

Emilia Clarke is known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's global hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, which earned her four Primetime Emmy nominations and other accolades. Emilia Clarke's films include Terminator Genisys, Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Last Christmas, and others. Her television credits are Triassic Attak, Futurama, Robot Chicken, Animals, and more. Emilia Clarke's next project is an animated fantasy film The Amazing Maurice, in which she voices Malicia.

Secret Invasion brings back Nick Fury and Talos, the duo that first appeared in Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson. In the movie, Skrulls were introduced in the MCU, planting the seeds for the upcoming series. It then moved ahead in Spider-Man: Far From Home, when fans were surprised to see Talos and his wife Soren posing as Nick Fury and Maria Hill throughout the film. There are speculations that Fury went into the cosmos founding SWORD, a cosmic version of SHIELD, the company that played a major part in WandaVision.

The crossover event series will depict a “faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” much like the comics. Marvel Studios has announced Secret Invasion during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation. It will be a part of MCU Phase Four. Secret Invasion release date and other details are yet to be revealed. Fans are excited for the show as the Secret Invasion comic has been acclaimed by the readers.

Promo Image Source: emilia_clarke Instagram