Emilia Clarke's Birthday: 5 Best Movies And TV Series Of The 'Game Of Thrones' Star

Emilia Clarke is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons in the HBO hit, Game of Thrones. However, she has also taken on several other roles in genres including romance, action, thriller and many more. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, here are five shows and films that Clarke was a part of, excluding her role as the Khaleesi.

As Emilia Clarke celebrates her birthday, here are 5 shows and films she starred in

Voice from the Stone

Emilia Clarke plays the role of Verena, a young nurse, who has been hired to help a mute heir, in an isolated castle. As Verena begins to spend time with him, she becomes convinced that he has been put under a spell by a someone trapped in the walls of the castle. The supernatural psychological thriller is based on Silvio Raffo's novel by the same name.

Me Before You

The 2016 romantic drama stars Emilia Clarke as Louisa, who finds unemployed She is forced to take on a job as a caretaker of Will Traynor, a paralysed man, who was once an active sportsman. Louisa tried to fill Will's life with fun and adventure to show him that life is worth living as he contemplates assisted suiciude. Will's character is played by Sam Claflin.

Terminator Genisys

The film was a reboot of the Terminator series and saw Clarke take on the role of Sarah Connor. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the terminator, who brought up Sarah in an alternate reality. The film stars Jai Courtney, Jason Clarke, Matt Smith and many other familiar faces.

Murder Manual

Murder Manual became Clarke's first horror anthology with directors including Michael Escobedo, Kelly Hallmark, Matt Newton, and many others as well. The anthology included eight thrilling stories, which are somehow connected to each other. Clarke takes on the role of a woman held captive by a circus in the series which also stars Maria Olsen, Melanie Cruz, Bryan Manley Davis, Anthony Goss and more.

Above Suspicion

Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston take on lead roles in the crime thriller. While Huston plays the role of an FBI agent, Clarke plays his informant and a drug addict, with who he has an affair. The relationship the two share leads to a scandal. The film was directed by Phillip Noyce and released in 2019.

Image: AP