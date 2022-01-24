Emilia Clarke's First Look From Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Leaked Online? See Here

Game Of Thrones fame, Emilia Clarke will soon be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut through the series Secret Invasion, however, it has not been revealed what character or role Clarke will be playing in the show. Secret Invasion also stars Samuel L. Jackson who will be reprising his role as Nick Fury. New pictures featuring Emilia and Samuel from the sets of the show have been making the rounds on the internet.

Emilia Clarke's look from Secret Invasion leaked online

Emilia Clarke's photo from the sets of MCU's upcoming show Secret Invasion was leaked online. In the pictures, the Game of Thrones actor was seen wearing a long coat, trousers, and boots, carrying a red duffel bag walking across the street. Emilia's hair was shorter than her usual hair and was dyed to a dark brown shade. According to Leeds Live, the filming is taking place at Leeds city centre and Samuel L. Jackson has also joined the shooting schedule.

Previously, Emilia had opened up about her MCU debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While talking to the host Jimmy Fallon, Clarke confirmed her role in the upcoming MCU series and also opened up about how the studios will go to any lengths to avoid spoilers. The actor said that the first person she ever spoke to from Marvel studios was their security team. Emilia said that she was convinced that there were undercover agents outside her house to prevent her from spilling any secrets about the upcoming show.

More about Secret Invasion

In September 2020, Marvel Studios revealed that they were developing a series centred on Nick Fury, with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role and Kyle Bradstreet serving as head writer. That same year in December, Marvel Studios revealed the series to be an adaptation of the Secret Invasion comic book storyline, and confirmed Jackson, with Ben Mendelsohn co-starring as Talos. Cobie Smulders who plays the role of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Mariah Hill will also be reprising her role in the show.

The series is said to follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast as the main villain. The series is slated to release in 2022 under Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase four.

