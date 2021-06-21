Emilia Jones And Nicholas Braun To Star In 'Cat Person' Thriller Based On Short Story

Studiocanal and Imperative Entertainment are developing a psychological thriller film titled Cat Person. It is based on the well-received short story by Kristen Roupenian, published in 2017 in The New Yorker. The makers have tapped in Nicholas Braun and Emilia Jones for the lead roles.

Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun in Cat Person

Deadline has reported that the Cat Person cast will have Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun in pivotal roles of Margot and Robert, respectively. The story depicts the brief relationship between a 20-year-old sophomore college student, Margot, and an older man, Robert, who is a regular at the movie theatre where the girl works. The Flight Attendant filmmaker Susanna Fogel will direct the upcoming thriller with Michelle Ashford (Master of Sex) as the writer. The short story was the year's most downloaded fiction published in The New Yorker.

Director Susanna Fogel stated that using Kristen Roupenian's "excruciatingly well-observed" short story about the horrors of dating as the jumping-off point for an actual genre film, Cat Person will explore the hellscape of modern romance and the idea that everyone has been the villain in someone else’s story, and the victim in others. The shooting of the film is expected to commence later this year. More actors will join the Cat Person cast.

The project is said to have a hint of Promising Young Woman, which won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It will be produced by Imperative Entertainment’s (The Mule) Jeremy Steckler, in association with 30WEST who arranged the financing. Studiocanal is launching sales at this week’s Cannes virtual market with 30West co-handling domestic distribution.

Emilia Jones has grabbed much attention with her appearance as Kinsey Locke in Netflix's supernatural series, Locke & Key. She has been a part of films like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Youth, Brimstone, Patrick, and more. Jones is receiving praises for her performance as Ruby Rossi in CODA, a drama film directed by Sian Heder.

Nicholas Braun has been in movies such as Sky High, Chalet Girl, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Poltergeist, Freaks of Nature, Zola, The Big Ugly, and others. His television credits include 10 Things I Hate About You, Three Rivers, Minutemen, and more. Braun has been applauded for his performance as Greg Hirsch in Succession, a satirical comedy-drama series.

IMAGE: EMILIAJONESY AND NICHOLASBRAUN'S INSTAGRAM

