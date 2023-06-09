Emily Blunt Not Keen On Young Girls Choosing Acting Career: I Want To Say, 'Don't Do It'

Emily Blunt in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, expressed her concerns about the harmful effects of the acting industry, particularly on women. Emily, who graced the cover of the magazine’s July/August edition, revealed her reluctance to encourage her children to pursue acting as a career.

Blunt, known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada and A Quiet Place, voiced her opinions strongly on the matter, stating, “The business is completely personal for women. We are evaluated on our beauty more than males, and this is something I must endure”. She admitted that the cutthroat nature of the industry can be very disappointing for women due to this superficiality.

Emily Blunt on keeping kids distant from her stardom

(Emily Blunt aims to shield her daughters from the hardships of acting | Image: emilybluntleah\instagram)

“My toes curl when people tell me, ‘My daughter wants to be an actress’. I want to say, ‘don’t do it’,” Blunt confessed candidly during the interview. She emphasised that she wants to protect her children from the challenges and pressures that come with a career in acting. Blunt, who is married to actor John Krasinski, further revealed that her own fame and recognition hold little excitement for her children. She described feeling disconnected from the stardom she has achieved, saying, “When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it… I’m like, who’s that? And I can see my children doing the same”.

Despite her reservations about acting as a profession, Blunt acknowledged the importance of ambition and self-worth. She believes that having ambition is 'healthy' and emphasised the significance of knowing one's value as an actor. Blunt has two daughters, Hazel and Violet, with her husband John Krasinski, with whom she acted in the critically acclaimed film series A Quiet Place. While both Blunt and Krasinski are established actors in their own right, the actress remains firm in her stance against her children following in their parents' footsteps.

As Blunt continues to shine on the silver screen, she hopes to shield her daughters from the potential hardships that come with a career in acting. Instead, she wishes to focus on simpler moments, such as picking her children up from school and engaging in everyday activities like swimming.