Emily Blunt Reveals Her Daughters Expressed Interest First Time In THIS Movie Of Hers

One of the most popular Hollywood actor Emily Blunt has two children with The Office actor John Krasinski. She recently shared that her two daughters seldom enjoy watching her on the big screen. Blunt has opened up about her kids' disinterest in her movies on multiple occasions. Recently, she spoke about how her kids reacted to her forthcoming movie Jungle Cruise's trailer.

Emily Blunt on her daughters' disinterest in her movies

A Quiet Place star has two daughters namely Hazel and Violet Krasinski. While promoting her upcoming adventure movie alongside Dwayne Johnson titled Jungle Cruise, Blunt appeared on the episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Discussing details about the movie, the actor said her kids have shown interest in the movie for the first time.

Stating that her kids might get scared of the spooky elements in the movie, Blunt stated, 'This interestingly has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times. They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen, but they're really into Jungle Cruise," she continued, "They love the jaguar, they love DJ, they love the dynamic, they love the whole world''. Expressing her ecstasy on her kids' reactions, she added, 'It's been the first thing they're like, 'Play it again, play it again. It makes me so happy''.

More on Emily Blunt's projects

Popularly known for her performances in movies such as The Devil Wears Prada, The Royal Family, Gideon's Daughter and A Quiet Place, Blunt is one of the leading British actors in Hollywood. After taking a break from serious movies, she made her comeback in the genre with her husband John Krasinski's action-thriller film A Quiet Place. the movie was a commercial and critical hit with the cast receiving recognition for their performances.

She was next seen in the musical fantasy film Mary Poppins Returns which garnered her various notable accolades. She reprised her role in the sequel of A Quiet Place titled A Quiet Place 2. The movie was released in 2020 with a talented cast featuring actors like Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Emily Blunt and Noah Jupe. Blunt is all set to star in the adventure-action movie Jungle Cruise which will release on July 28 this year.

IMAGE- EMILY BLUNT'S INSTAGRAM

