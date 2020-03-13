The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Sicario' Actor Emily Blunt Reveals What She Would Like To Change About Her Wedding Day

Hollywood News

Emily Blunt reveals the one thing she would love to change about her wedding day. Read further ahead to find out what the actor had in mind

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary soon in July. The power couple have always set  major relationship goals. However, in an interview, Emily revealed that their wedding was not that picture-perfect. In the same interview, she revealed what she would like to change about her wedding day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily Blunt (@_emily_blunt_) on

Emily Blunt reveals what she would like to change about her wedding day

Also Read | Emily Blunt 'gobsmacked' By The Success Of The Movie 'A Quiet Place'

The actor revealed that in her wedding photographs, her skin appears to be orange due to a spray tan. She revealed it is this aspect that she would like to change about her marriage day. She also revealed that it is embarrassing to watch herself look all orange in her wedding photographs. Emily admitted that she used a DIY spray tan as she was on a budget. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily Blunt (@_emily_blunt_) on

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Mock Each Other In Fake 'Jungle Cruise' Posters

She later added that the spray tan left her skin all patchy and uneven. She later added that the spray tan had failed so badly that her tan stank due to the hot weather which only made the situation worse. She also added that she felt really embarrassing as she was about to wear a white dress. Actor Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008 and dated for a while before eventually getting engaged in 2009 and married in 2010.

Also Read | Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer Teams Dwyane Johnson & Emily Blunt For An Action-adventure

The couple has two kids, 6-year-old Hazel and 3-year-old Violet. On the work front, Emily will be seen in a new film titled The Quiet Place 2. The film was originally scheduled to release in March; however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the release has been postponed. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily Blunt (@_emily_blunt_) on

Also Read | Emily Blunt On 'A Quiet Place 2': It Explores Metaphor Of Fractured Feeling In The Air

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19