'Sicario' Actor Emily Blunt Reveals What She Would Like To Change About Her Wedding Day

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary soon in July. The power couple have always set major relationship goals. However, in an interview, Emily revealed that their wedding was not that picture-perfect. In the same interview, she revealed what she would like to change about her wedding day.

The actor revealed that in her wedding photographs, her skin appears to be orange due to a spray tan. She revealed it is this aspect that she would like to change about her marriage day. She also revealed that it is embarrassing to watch herself look all orange in her wedding photographs. Emily admitted that she used a DIY spray tan as she was on a budget.

She later added that the spray tan left her skin all patchy and uneven. She later added that the spray tan had failed so badly that her tan stank due to the hot weather which only made the situation worse. She also added that she felt really embarrassing as she was about to wear a white dress. Actor Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008 and dated for a while before eventually getting engaged in 2009 and married in 2010.

The couple has two kids, 6-year-old Hazel and 3-year-old Violet. On the work front, Emily will be seen in a new film titled The Quiet Place 2. The film was originally scheduled to release in March; however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the release has been postponed.

