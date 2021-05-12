Emily Blunt To Lead Western Series 'The English' With Chaske Spencer

BBC and Amazon Studios are developing a western series titled The English. It will be written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, The Shadow Line). Now the makers have tapped in the lead actors for the show as shooting on the project has commenced in Spain. The cast features Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in pivotal roles.

Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer to headline 'The English' series

According to Variety, Amazon Studios has announced that Emily Blunt will lead their upcoming series The English cast alongside Chaske Spencer (Banshee, The Twilight Saga). The six-episode show will be a high-octane western epic. Set in the mid-American landscape in 1890, the series follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an Englishwoman who reaches the wild and new terrain of the West to take revenge on the man she thinks is responsible for the death of her son. Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, the two find a shared history and venture together to defeat it no matter what, if either of them is to survive.

The English cast also includes Rafe Spall (Trying), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line,), Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman), Toby Jones (Marvellous), Ciaran Hinds (The Woman in Black), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride), Steve Wall (The Witcher), Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising) and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5). It will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with Asia also being a potential market. The English release date is yet to be revealed by the makers. The project is financed by award-winning production company Drama Republic.

The English showrunner Hugo Blick told Amazon Studios that the chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is" so delicious" for him. The series creator mentioned that he is still wondering if it’s one of those "weird dreams" everyone was having during the lockdown. He noted that if that is not the case then a "thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera" is heading to the screen sometime next year, and he couldn’t be more excited about it.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.