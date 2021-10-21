Last Updated:

Emily Blunt To Star In Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'? Actor Likely To Reunite With Cillian Murphy

Emily Blunt could star in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. The actor is likely to reunite with her former co-star Cillian Murphy through the movie.

After Tenet, which had a different kind of a theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Christopher Nolan is readying his next. The filmmaker is now working on a film on J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the 'Father of the Atom Bomb.' Nolan's frequent collaborator Cilian Murphy is tipped to play the lead in the movie.

While reports of the male lead did the rounds a few days ago, now it seems the makers have also found the female lead too. The team is reportedly considering Emily Blunt for a role. Discussions are currently underway.

Emily Blunt in talks for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

As per a report on Deadline, Emily Blunt is the frontrunner for Oppenheimer.  However, there is no confirmation on it yet. The 38-year-old actress will reportedly play the role of Oppenheimer's wife.

The venture will mark a reunion for Emily Blunt and Cilian Murphy. The duo had previously worked together on the 2021 horror film A Quiet Place II. Fans of the actress could wait for an official confirmation on her casting, which is expected to be soon. 

Emily had another release this year. She starred alogside Dwayne Johnson in the fantasy adventure movie Jungle Cruise.

The British actress has worked on movies like Gideon's Daughter, which won her a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress, The Devil Wears Prada (2006), The Young Victoria (2009), The Girl on the Train (2016), Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011), The Adjustment Bureau (2011), Looper (2012), the original A Quiet Place (2018), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Into the Woods (2014) and Mary Poppins Returns (2018). 

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer traces the story of J Robert Oppenheimer, who was a part of the Manhattan Project during the World War II to develop the first nuclear weapons, as the wartime head of the Los Alamos Laboratory. As per reports, the movie is likely to be a historical epic. 

The Oppenheimer project is the first time time in over two decades that Nolan ventures out of Warner Bros, who he fell out with over the release strategy of Tenet. Universal Studios is backing Oppenheimer.

