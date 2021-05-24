Emily Blunt Wants Her Daughters To Be 'oblivious' About Their Parents' Fame; Here's Why

Hollywood actors and power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are determined to keep their children oblivious to their stardom for as long as possible. The Mary Poppins actor shared that her young daughters – seven-year-old Hazel and four-year-old Violet have no idea that their parents are famous and she is glad to keep it that way.

Emily Blunt is glad her daughters are 'oblivious' about their parents' fame

In a recent interview with Sunday Times Style Magazine, the actor shared how her eldest daughter, Hazel, only recently realised that her parents might be famous. Saying that it is a strange thing to navigate, Emily shared, "Hazel came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous? And I’d never heard her, we’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it." The actor shared that one of her daughter's classmates from school seems to have made that comment but her daughter did not elaborate further on the topic.

Emily Blunt does not want her kids to feel special

The actor who is parents to two daughters with husband John Krasinksi shared that she does not want her kids to know that they are famous because she does not want her kids to feel any more important or special or that there’s a glare on them anymore than other kids. The 38-year-old actor further added that she would be thrilled if her kids are oblivious to their fame for as long as possible. She shared that her kids are the least interested to find out what their mom's profession is and also hates it when Emily has to wear makeup.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinki's relationship

Emily Blunt who shot to fame after her role as Andrea in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada that also starred Anne Hathway and Meryl Streep met Office alum John Krasinksi through a mutual friend in 2008. The duo tied the knot in 2010 after dating for two years. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were recently seen in the movie A Quiet Place 2 which is a sequel to their movie A Quiet Place. In the interview when she was asked her opinion on the idea of Emily Blunt's daughters following in their parents' acting footsteps, the actor was quick to shut it down by saying, "God no-no! Please God keep them off the stage."

IMAGE: JOHN KRASINSKI'S INSTAGRAM

