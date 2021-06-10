Emily DiDonato Announces She's Pregnant With A Baby Girl, Shares Special Video

Model Emily DiDonato took to Instagram and shared with her fans that she is pregnant with a baby girl. She shared a small video of the journey she had during the initial months of pregnancy and how her family reacted to the news. She also interacted with her fans through the caption and asked if anyone else was also expecting a baby!

Emily shared a video that showed all the important moments she has experienced during the period of her pregnancy. Along with the video, she wrote a note which read, “Something special coming December 2021 💞 It was so hard to keep this a secret! So excited to share with all of you that I am pregnant with a baby girl! Anyone else on here pregnant as well? Comment below! 🤰🏻 Can’t wait to share this journey with all of you! ❤️”

In the video shared by Emily, she can be seen showing the pregnancy test that she took and she announces that she is pregnant. She then adds that she wants her husband, Kyle to come home right away. Emily DiDonato's husband Kyle Peterson is a financier and they got married in June 2018. In the next clip, Emily can be seen wearing a bikini as she shows off her flat stomach. The ultra-sonography of the baby was also included in the video by Emily where the baby can be seen moving. In the next seconds, we see her lying down on her couch with her dog, Friz as she can be seen lying on Emily’s stomach.

The video also features Emily’s mother whose reaction about her pregnancy was captured by Emily. She looked ecstatic and emotional as she got to know that her daughter is pregnant. During the video, Emily also shared that she thought the first trimester will be easy. She did not have any symptoms in the first three weeks but it later got difficult. There is also the clip where the couple finds out that they are pregnant with a girl. At the end of the video, Emily shows off her baby bump in a maroon dress. From Gigi Hadid to Kelsey Merritt, many of her colleagues congratulated her on her pregnancy and expressed the desire to meet her baby soon.

On the work front

Emily DiDonato became the face of Maybelline New York in 2009. She has also been associated with Victoria’s Secret, Giorgio Armani. She has also walked for Chanel, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy among other popular brands.

IMAGE COURTESY: EMILY DIDONATO/INSTAGRAM

