Emily DiDonato Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Asks Fans If It Is 'a Bump Or Lunch'

On June 14, 2021, Emily DiDonato posted a couple of mirror selfies and asked her followers to figure out if it was her lunch, baby bump, or both. Celebrities like YouTuber Lucie Fink Morris, and model Caroline Lowe took some guesses at it, as they expressed their love for these photos. Emily DiDonato's pregnancy was announced on June 10, 2021, via an Instagram post that was met with a lot of love too. As of now, the model is 15 weeks into pregnancy and is expecting her child anytime in December 2021.

Emily DiDonato's Instagram Post

Emily DiDonato'a photos were captioned "Is it a bump? Is it lunch? Or is it both? 🤰🏻 😉 #15weekspregnant." She then went on to flaunt her 15-week bump in a mirror selfie. The model who walked for Chanel, Balmain, Givenchy, rag+bone, and many other fashion houses said that she was pregnant with a baby girl and that she was very excited to be on this journey. Many of her fans and followers who also happen to be pregnant, said that they were excited to be on this journey with her and that they loved the coincidence that occurred.

Reaction to Emily DiDonato's Instagram Post

Model Caroline Lowe commented saying "It was a bump that had lunch" as she made a guess while, another model Jarrod Scott congratulated her and Emily DiDonato's husband Kyle. British Model Iskra commented saying "Ahhhhh that bump is beautiful 😍," while another comment by YouTuber Lucie Morris read "A bump enlarged by lunch!😂 mine does the same." Most comments were heart eye, fire, and heart emojis, expressing how much they loved the model's look and that they were excited for her as much as she is. A few comments also mentioned how the pregnancy made her glow.

Emily DiDonato's pregnancy

On June 10, 2021, Emily announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post that she captioned "Something special coming December 2021 💞 It was so hard to keep this a secret! So excited to share with all of you that I am pregnant with a baby girl! Anyone else on here pregnant as well? Comment below! 🤰🏻 Can’t wait to share this journey with all of you! ❤️." She then went on to share a few images of herself the next day and said "Overwhelmed with all the love from yesterday. Thank you everyone for all of your kind thoughts and messages!! Excited to share this wonderful ride with all of you! ❤️🤰🏻"

IMAGE: EMILY DIDONATO INSTAGRAM

