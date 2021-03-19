Emily Hampshire And Iain Glen To Star In Upcoming Amazon Show 'The Rig'

Game Of Throne's Iain Glen and Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire has been roped in to play leads in the upcoming Amazon's show The Rig. Several other stars like Martin Compston, Rochenda Sandall, Richard Pepple, and Owen Teale will also play a significant role in the show. The show will be directed by John Strickland.

According to a report by times.co.uk, Emily Hampshire is set to feature in the role of Rose Mason in the upcoming show The Rig. Iain Glen is seen in the role of Magnus MacMillan. Rose Mason will be a scientist for the oil company associated with the rig whereas Magnus will be an offshore installation manager of the rig as well as the leader of the entire crew.

Several other actors like Martin Compston will play the role of Fulmer Hamilton whereas the role of medic Cat Braithwaite will be played by Rochenda Sandall. Teale will play the role of head driller Lars Hutton whereas Gran Dunlin will be seen as the boss of the crew. Some other actors like Mark Bonnar, Calvin Deba, Emun Elliot, Abraham Popoola, Stuart McQuarrie, and Molly Vevers will also be seen playing significant roles in the show.

The six-part thriller show will be helmed by John Strickland who has directed several popular shows like Line Of Duty and Bodyguard. The shooting of the show in Scotland will happen this month on an oil rig and at the FirstStage Studios of Edinburgh. This will be the first show of Amazon that will be shot in Scotland exclusively.

The drama will take place in the Kinloch Bravo oil rig near the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. The show revolves around the time when the oil rig crew gets stuck in the mainland which is suddenly covered with fog that disrupts all means of communications. As the oil rig gets hit by a massive tremor the crew has to discover the reason for such catastrophic conditions and have to find a way to trust each other and get out of the shore.

Image Credits: Iain Glen and Emily Hampshire's Instagram