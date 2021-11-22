'Emily In Paris' Star Ashley Park Calls Simu Liu 'history-making Rockstar' After SNL Debut

Simu Liu became the talk of the town after his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and has now made his debut on the comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live. The actor became one of the first few Chinese hosts on the show and the Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park called him a 'history-making rockstar'. The actor also spoke about his life before his Marvel debut through his monologue and made the crowd roar with laughter.

Ashley Park congratulates Simu Liu after his SNL debut

Ashley Park posted a picture with the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star on her Instagram story and congratulated him after his recent debut on the comedy sketch show. She called him a 'history-making rockstar' and wrote, "Best night celebrating @simuliu with the community." Simu Liu was also the first Asian superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and opened up about the same in his SNL monologue.

During his time on SNL, Simu Liu opened up about various aspects of his life. He mentioned that in 2014, he tweeted to Marvel and asked them about having an Asian superhero. He said, "Back in 2014, and this is a true story, I tweeted, 'Hey, Marvel, great job with Captain America and Thor. Now, how about an Asian superhero?' And at the time, I think the tweet got like 10 likes, which was like 10 more than I usually got. But I worked hard and five years later, Marvel did make their first Asian superhero movie, and after I got the part, I went online and tweeted, 'Thanks for getting back to me."

Watch Simu Liu's SNL monologue here

Ashley Park will soon be seen in the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris. The show will premiere on December 22 on Netflix and the actor had earlier opened up about filming the season in the midst of the pandemic. She mentioned that it was ‘a lot’ during an interview with People magazine. However, she also mentioned that she was glad that everyone was safe until the season wrapped up its shoot.

Image: Instagram/@ashleyparklady, @nbcsnl