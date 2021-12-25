'Emily In Paris' Star Ashley Park Excited As BTS' RM Praises Her Rendition Of 'Dynamite'

Season two of Emily In Paris premiered with a bang earlier this week, Ashley Park who plays the role of Mindy Chen in the series performed a rendition of South Korean boy band BTS' hit number, Dynamite. As the season premiered, the group's leader, RM, reposted Ashley's version of Dynamite and reacted to it. Park then took to her social media handle and expressed her excitement as RM praised her performance.

Ashley Park reacts to RM Praising her Dynamite performance

During the season premiere of Emily In Paris, Ashley Park aka Mindy Chen performed the hit number Dynamite by BTS. The band's leader RM shared his reaction to Park's performance on his Instagram Story. In his post, the 27-year-old musician shared a video of the performance and can be overheard in the background giggling, as he shared the video RM wrote, "WOW." Ashley shared the video of RM's post on her Twitter and wrote, " Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak."

Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak 🤯🙏 pic.twitter.com/RnAp8ZFOkS — Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) December 24, 2021

Ashley had also shared the original video of her performance on her Instagram and thanked everyone involved in the performance. She wrote, "Le Dame Pipi ‘Dynamite’ cover for @emilyinparis!! Thank you THANK YOU for the outpouring of love for this scene in #emilyinparis 🥺🥰🇰🇷🎶🇫🇷 I’m still pinching myself that I got to sing my favorite #bts @bts.bighitofficial song as Mindy! But there’s no way I could take all the credit for this, so here’s my novellll of thanks to #btsarmy and the behind-the-scenes army who made this scene possible. RM, Suga, V, JungKook, J-Hope, JiMin, Jin… for YOUUUU and your constant hard work and music!"

Meanwhile, Dynamite was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the band's first number-one single in the United States and making BTS the first all-South Korean act to top the Hot 100. The song garnered the band their first Grammy nomination, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making them the first Korean pop act to be nominated for one. The song charted in the top 10 in 25 different countries and topped the charts in Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Scotland, Singapore, and South Korea. The accompanying music video reached 1 billion views on April 12, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@ashleyparklady/@bts.bighitofficial