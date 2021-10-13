'Emily In Paris' Star Lily Collins Shares 'magical' Moments From Honeymoon With Charlie

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her Scandinavian honeymoon with Charlie McDowell. After getting married earlier last month, the duo had a 'memorable and magical' time on their trip as newlyweds. Collins shared a string of photos, one of which showcases Lily caressing Charlie, while others give a peek into the picturesque locations the couple jetted off to.

Their getaway comes a month after their nuptials at a private ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado last month. Charlie and Collins confirmed their relationship in August 2019 post which they got engaged in September 2020 on their vacation in Arizona. The filmmaker actor duo met on the sets of Gilded Rage in 2019.

Lily Collins shares photos from her Scandinavian honeymoon

In her recent uploads, Lily can be seen stealing a kiss from Charlie McDowellamid a scenic backdrop. Other photos also showcase the couple enjoying their time on a canoe and in the hotel. For the caption, she wrote, "Our Scandinavian honeymoon may be over but the adventure definitely is not. I can’t imagine a more memorable, magical first trip as newlyweds and way to officially begin our lives together. There’s no one I’d rather airplane hop and road trip with. Here’s to the many more epic experiences to come…" Take a look.

Lily Collins gets married to Charlie McDowell

Lily and Charlie tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on September 4 in Colorado. The duo uploaded their respective social media handles with the wedding announcement, along with photos in their classic wedding trousseau. For the caption, she wrote, "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start."

On the work front, Collins is gearing up for the second season of Netflix's Emily in Paris, teasers and glimpses of which were recently released by the makers. The Netflix series centres on an American girl named Emily, who moves to Paris as part of an assignment to provide an American point of view to a luxury French marketing company. The second season is set to premiere on December 22.

