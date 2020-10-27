Emily Ratajkowski Announces Her First Pregnancy; Says 'I Feel A Sense Of Peace'

On October 26, American actor-model Emily Ratajkowski took to her social media handle and surprised her 26.8M Instagram followers as she announced her first pregnancy. While sharing the video of Vogue's cover featuring her, Emily wrote, "Grateful and Growing". The cover's video read, "Emily Ratajkowski / Why I don't want to reveal the gender of my child".

Emily Rajatkowski on pregnancy

Coming to her brief essay revealing the news of her pregnancy, the 29-year-old actor wrote that when she informs her friends about pregnancy, their first question after 'Congratulations' is always 'Do you know what you want?'. To which, the couple responds that they won't know the gender until their child is 18. Further, Emily shared her piece of mind on why she doesn't want to reveal her baby's sex.

Emily elaborated that this is a wondrous and terrifying concept that renders the couple helpless and humbled. She continued and explained her feelings on having both a son and a daughter, and says she doesn't "necessarily fault anyone for various generalizations" about gender. While reasoning about the same, she wrote that "a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them".

The mom-to-be shared that she used to call herself "superstitious", but now she understands it another way. She added that the idea that she could "jinx" something or the belief that she could project her thoughts in a particular way to bring about a certain result is actually called "magical thinking", a coping mechanism one develops to make oneself feel more in control. Ratajkowski concluded her essay and said that instead of feeling afraid, she feels a new sense of peace and she has already started learning from the person inside her body. Meanwhile, neither the essay nor the social media post revealed Emily Ratajkowski's due date.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski married to?

The supermodel tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard back in February 2018 in a surprise wedding ceremony. Emily Ratajkowski's husband is an actor and a producer. Minutes after announcing the news via the story session of her Instagram handle, Emily shared a romantic photo of the couple embracing and simply captioned the shot as, “💍ny💍”.

