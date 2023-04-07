Emily Ratajkowski Blames Hollywood's Treatment Of Women For Quitting Acting

Model and actor Emily Ratajkowski revealed the reason behind quitting acting in a recent interview. The Victoria Secret’s model described that she felt more like "a piece of meat" than a true actor because of the way she was handled in the film industry. “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet. I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her (breasts)?’,” Ratajkowski told Los Angeles Times.

The Gone Girl actress also talked about firing her whole team. She sacked her manager, acting agency, and commercial rep in 2020 because she was sick of "making herself digestible to powerful men in Hollywood." Her action was motivated by her inability to "trust" them. In an essay she wrote for her best-selling book My Body, Ratajkowski shared her views on how women are treated in Hollywood. Ratajkowski discussed attending a WME party with her ex-husband Sean Bear-McClard, where his “very drunk” agent told her she was so famous she was "like Pamela Anderson before the hep C.”

Debuting opposite Ben Affleck in Gone Girl, Ratajkowski went on to work in We Are Your Friends with Zac Efron and I Feel Pretty with Amy Schumer, among other movies. Her last film appearance was Lying and Stealing, which was released in 2019. The actress most recently tried out for the part of Yaya in Ruben Ostlund's Triangle of Sadness, which ultimately went to the late Charlbi Dean.

Emily Ratajkowski's dating life

Emily Ratajkowski and her ex Bear-McClard, who was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, are currently engaged in a difficult divorce and custody dispute. Since their separation, the model has been linked to various potential suitors. The names include Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt and Harry Styles. Styles has been confirmed as her most recent date. This comes after a video of the two indulging in PDA in Tokyo went viral on social media.