Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Birthday With 'dream Vacation Partner'; See Her Stunning Pics

On June 7, 2021, American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures featuring herself and her son, Sylvester Apollo. The 30-year-old supermodel celebrated her birthday on vacation with her 'dream partner'. In the pictures, she can be seen holding her baby boy sporting matching swimsuits. She can be seen posing for the camera confidently.

Take a look at Emily Ratajkowski's birthday pictures

In the pictures, Emily can be seen posing with her baby Sylvester, by holding him in her arms. She can be seen sporting a brightly printed orange and blue string bikini with torso straps from her fashion line, Inamorata. The bikini highlighted her washboard abs and toned physique. Sylvester sported a pair of matching baby trunks. As for the caption, she wrote, "Bday eve with the dream vacation partner". Emily has turned off the comments in her post that have been liked by over 1,900,000 million people. Emily welcomed her baby boy in the month of March 2021, and she shares him with her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard. This also marks Emily's first birthday since the birth of her son.

Furthermore, Emily also dropped yet another set of stunning pictures where she can be seen posing by the beach. She sported a beaded bustier and long orange skirt to twin with the setting sun. She went for subtle makeup and has kept her short and straight hair middle-parted and open.

As soon as Emily Ratajkowski's photos were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment her beauty. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop positive comments. Sarah Hoover commented, "birthday queen" with a pair of mermaid emoticons. Stephanie Danler wrote, "Gemini queen". Coco Baudelle commented, "the most beautiful". Sally Lyndley wrote, "HBD babe!!!". Other celebs like Ceejay The Dj, Nell Diamond, Rachel Sussman, Hung Vanngo, Donatella Versace, among others, wished her happy birthday in the comments section.

Moreover, Emily has been treating her fans to snaps featuring her baby boy, even though the face has not been shown yet. She also dropped a series of photos from her pregnancy photoshoots. Take a look at Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram posts below.

IMAGE: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S INSTAGRAM

