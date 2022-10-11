Emily Ratajkowski Comes Out As Bisexual Amid Dating Rumours With Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski has been making headlines ever since she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Since then, the actor-model has been paired with Brad Pitt and according to several reports, the two are spending time with each other. Amid the ongoing rumours, Ratajkowski recently confirmed she is bisexual via a social media post.

According to a report by Page Six, Emily Ratajkowski, who is an avid social media user, recently took to her TikTok handle to unveil her sexuality. In the video, the model shared her response to a fan who asked, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" In her reply, the Gone Girl actor turned the camera on herself and further panned it toward a green velvet couch in her living room. Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell also reshared the video and confirmed her orientation.

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski’s dating rumours

Dating rumours surrounding Pitt and Ratajkowski began last month while the two actors are currently going through their respective divorces. According to a report by People, the two have been spotted "spending a lot of time together." However, the report added that their friends are not sure if "it is serious" and the rumoured couple do not appear to be "dating" formally.

Another report by Page Six claimed, "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple of times together." Moreover, the report suggested Pitt has also been seen with other people in recent months and is not romantically involved with anyone.

Back in July, the actor-model filed for divorce from his estranged producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple had been married since 2018 and also had a child together, their 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. According to People, Emily decided to part ways with her husband and is now focused on raising her kid. Several reports also claimed that McClard cheated on his wife due to which Emily Ratajkowski took the decision.

Image: AP