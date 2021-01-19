Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Golden Bikini; Writes 'Angel In My Belly'

Emily Ratajkowski is a well-known model and actor who has been a part of several movies like Gone Girl, We Are Your Friends, Entourage, I Feel Pretty, television shows like The Spoils Before Dying, Easy, and iCarly, as well as music videos like Maroon 5's Love Somebody, Dima Bilan's Inseparable and Taio Cruz's Fast Cars.

Besides her work as a model and an actor, she also quite popular on social media with a huge fan following of over 27 million on Instagram. As Emily Ratajkowski’s pregnancy photos are being adored by all her fans on social media, she gave yet another glimpse of the same in one of her latest posts. Take a look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram post and see how her fans are overwhelmed by her photos.

Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip of herself where she can be seen slaying in her golden coloured two-piece bikini set while on a beach flaunting her baby bump.

In the caption, she stated how there was an angel in her belly that she illustrated with an angel-like emoji. This small clip was the latest addition to Emily Ratajkowski’s pregnancy photos and grabbed tons of love and compliments from the fans. Many of the fans loved the clip and stated how gorgeous she looked in her bikini. Not just her fans and followers, a few celebrities also took to Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram post and flooded the entire comment section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for the model. Check out some of the fans’ reactions to Emily Ratajkowski’s latest post.

Also Read Meghan King Makes Relationship With Long-time Friend Will Ross Instagram-official

Also Read Neha Dhupia Shares Natural Beach Picture With Mehr, Fan Asks 'Baal Safed Kab Huye?'

Emily Ratajkowski’s pregnancy photos

Earlier, Emily Ratajkowski shared a post of her flaunting the baby bump and can be seen in a beautiful green coloured dress while she enjoys a relaxing time on the couch. She captioned the post by adding ‘here we go 2021’ and in no time, many of her celebrity friends along with several fans praised her stating how amazing she looked in these pictures. Many of them also stated how they loved her belly and the glow she had on her face.

Also Read Giorgia Andriani Flaunts Her Toned Body In Her Latest Pic; Fans Call Her 'stunning'

Also Read Is Yara Pregnant On '90 Day Fiance'? She Took Pregnancy Test By Herself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.