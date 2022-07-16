Emily Ratajkowski Parts Ways With Sebastian Bear-McClard After 4 Years Of Marriage: Report

Emily Ratajkowski is going through a tumultuous phase of her life as the American model is planning to part ways with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after the latter was allegedly found cheating on her. The 31-year-old actor sparked rumours of her split after she was spotted without her engagement ring last week. Although Emily hasn't made an official announcement that she is filing a divorce, reports suggest that she has parted ways with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski to divorce husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

According to the latest report by People, a source close to Emily Ratajkowski recently claimed that she split up with her husband Sebastian while adding that it was her decision to do so. Adding to it, the source also assured that she was doing okay at present. "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay,” the source stated.

As per an earlier report by Page Six which cited reasons for their alleged split, a close source to the couple had opened up about Sebastian's cheating rumours to the outlet and said, "He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog." However, neither Emily nor her husband had confirmed or denied the rumours and had refrained from making any comments regarding the status of their marriage as of now.

For the unversed, Emily and Sebastian surprised their fans with their marriage during a civil ceremony in New York City on 23 February 2018. Moreover, the duo also welcomed their first child together, Sylvestor Apollo Bear last year. To note, Emily was previously in a relationship with musician Jeff Magid. In an interaction with Busy Tonight in November, Emily opened up about her rushed wedding and said, “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years'."

Emily announces the arrival of her baby

Earlier, Emily took to her Instagram handle and announced the birth of her baby with a photo where she is seen cradling the newborn. Sharing the photo, the model wrote in the caption, "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

Here, take a look at the post-

(Image: AP)