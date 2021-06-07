Emily Ratajkowski Poses In Bikini Flaunts Stunning Post-pregnancy Body With Newborn Son

Emily Ratajkowski's baby boy was born nearly three months ago. The actress has already made her way back into the modeling business with her impeccable post-pregnancy body. Ratajkowski recently flaunted her incredible figure while wearing a bikini, on Instagram.

The actress, model, and fashion designer made it a family affair as she shared a few photos on her Instagram handle, on Sunday June 7, with her son Sylvester. Ratajkowski's son could be seen sporting a matching print swimsuit, although the actress held him close to her, with his face turned away from the camera.

Emily wore a teal blue and orange swimsuit which featured a triangle top tied with strings around her neck and across her torso. She also wore a pair of matching bottoms as she posed from a tropical, beachside locale. The actress appeared to be makeup-free for the impromptu shoot and left her hair open.

Emily Ratajkowski's baby boy wore a matching print from his fashion designer mom's 'Inamorata line', which could mean that a baby line was in the works. While Emily Ratajkowski's husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was nowhere to be seen, he may have been waiting for his chance to step in as a man in a matching swimsuit is spotted in one of the photos behind the mother-son duo. She shared the photos with the caption, "Bday eve with the dream vacation partner" -

About Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski celebrates her 30th birthday today. The model also shared some snapshots at the beach where she flaunted her toned waist in a beaded bustier and long orange skirt while posing against a dreamy sunset in the background. This will be the Entourage actress' first birthday since becoming a mother.

More about Emily Ratajkowski's baby

Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram handle has been filled with photos featuring her newborn son, even though we haven't seen his face. Emily has also been sharing a number of photos from her pregnancy photoshoots. For the occasion of the birth of her son, she shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn while announcing his birth in the caption. She wrote "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life".

