Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Supports Sophie Turner, Says Divorce Before Age 30 Is 'chic'

Actress Sophie Turner and singer-songwriter Joe Jonas made headlines earlier this week after announcing their divorce. The couple was four years into their marriage. The news has left the internet divided with netizens sharing theories about the development. Now, model Emily Ratajkowski has offered her comments on the same.

3 things you need to know:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their separation on Wednesday, Sept 6.

Sophie Turner rose to fame with her performance in the TV series Game of Thrones

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019, after 3 years of dating.

Marriage fantasy not what it's made up to be: Emily Ratajkowski

Before the couple confirmed their divorce via a joint statement on social media, a source close to Joe Jonas was quoted telling Page Six that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split primarily because of their different lifestyles and personalities. The source was quoted saying, “[Turner] likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

Ever since the news of the couple divorcing surfaced online, the internet has been divided over it. Meanwhile taking to her Tiktok page, Ratajkowski shared a video where she seemingly spoke about the separation, and championed Sophie Turner for her decision. She said, “It seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realising that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be.”

It's chic to be divorced by 30, says Emily

Ratajkowski further advised all women not to feel too stressed about the idea of being divorced at a young age. In her post, she also reminded them that they have got their life ahead of them and congratulated them for prioritising themselves. She said, "And then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you. So for all those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, it's good. Congratulations" Ratajkowski captioned her reel, “Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30.”



Emily Ratajkowski, 32, was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for 4 years, before they separated in 2022. Besides being a popular model, Ratajkowski has also worked in many films and TV shows, most notably Gone Girl and Easy.