Emily VanCamp Says She Had Doubts On Steve-Sharon's Kiss In 'Captain America: Civil War'

Emily VanCamp, who portrays Sharon Carter in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), recently opened up about the controversial and widely discussed kiss shared between Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans), and her character Sharon Carter in Captain America: Civil War. During her recent appearance on Collider's Ladies Night, Emily Vancamp revealed what was running through her mind while filming the kissing sequence and what that moment may have meant for her character. She said, "You sort of trust and hope that it all makes sense in the end. I did have a few moments where I wondered, 'Are we going too far with this?".

Emily VanCamp on Steve & Sharon's kiss in Captain America: Civil War

Emily VanCamp further added, "Should this be more of an amicable, friendly moment?' I didn't really know. I don't think any of us really knew... I don't think it's anyone's fault that it didn't totally work in terms of the story". "I don't think anyone knew where that was headed or what we were going to do with that moment. It was a sweet moment as it was," VanCamp revealed. When the actor was asked to talk about Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter's kiss, she found the question hard to answer.

Talking about the same, Emily said that she doesn't want to say the kiss was a terrible moment which didn't make sense because everyone's doing their best to "service the story in that moment". As said by VanCamp on Collider's Ladies Night, the makers were just doing the best they could. Emily shared that she also felt that something great came out of Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter's kiss. According to Emily, the kiss sequence resulted in Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier's (Sebastian Stan) dynamic inside the car which then led to something greater; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Further, in the interview, Emily VanCamp also talked about the netizens reaction to the kiss. She said, "There was quite a visceral feeling about that kiss, I think, but ultimately, that's the whole point. She added, "You want people talking. You want people to get passionate about these moments and these stories and so that certainly happened".

IMAGE: EMILY VANCAMP'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.