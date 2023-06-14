Eminem Daughter Alaina Marie Scott Gets Married To Longtime Boyfriend Matt Moeller

Why you're reading this: American rapper Eminem's legally adopted child Alaina Marie Scott got engaged to her boyfriend Matt Moeller back in December 2021. The couple reportedly dated for more than seven years before deciding to take their relationship a step forward. Alaina and her beau had announced the news of their engagement on their social media handles.

3 things you need to know

Alaina Marie Scott is the oldest daughter of American star Eminem.

Eminem's daughter and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller have been dating for more than seven years.

Moeller proposed to Alaina Marie Scott on December 2021.

Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott marries longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller

The eldest daughter of Eminem, Alaina, got married to Matt Moeller in Detroit on June 9. The wedding ceremony took place in an outdoor setting. Alaina's marriage was a close-knit affair and reportedly 125 people attended the wedding. "June 9, 2023, simply one of the best days of my life🤍 in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours," wrote Alaina after sharing the pictures from her wedding.

(Alaina Marie Scott flaunts her wedding ring with Matt Moeller. | Image: @alainamariescott/Instagram)

(Alaina Marie ties the knot with Matt Moeller. | Image: @alainamariescott/Instagram)

The series of photos posted by Alaina featured the couple sharing a kiss on the rooftop and later in an elevator. They were also seen hugging each other by a vintage car. The couple also flaunted their wedding rings and shared a glimpse of their first dance after marriage. The much-in-love duo posed with their friends and family in all smiles.

Decoding Alaina Marie Scott's wedding outfit

For the special day, Alaina wore a mermaid-style embellished wedding gown featuring an off-shoulder draped design with tulle. She complemented her outfit with a bejeweled headband and a veil. Alaina opted for a wavy hairdo and deep red lip to complete her bridal look.