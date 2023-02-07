Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Evan McClintock

American rapper Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers recently revealed her engagement with boyfriend Evan McClintock. Hailie took to social media to share her relationship status. Hailie is currently 27 years old and has been addressed in many of Eminem’s songs.

In the Instagram post, Hailie Jade posted a set of pictures and jokingly said “casual weekend recap…” before announcing the date of her engagement. She also told Evan McClintock that she loves her, and tagged him as well.

casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11

Hailie Jade Mathers received congratulations from a number of celebs such as Skylar Grey, duo Aly & AJ and make artist Anna Petrosian. Hailie wore a pair of dark grey jeans while rocking a black leather jacket, and a black handbag that went with the jacket.

Check out the couple's engagement pictures below:

In one of the pictures, Evan is seen bending his knee while proposing to Hailie. The ring is also visible in the image and appears to be a golden bang encrusted with diamonds. Meanwhile, her husband-to-be wore a black peacock, cream-coloured trousers, a white shirt and brown boots.

The history of Hailie Jade Mathers and Evan McClintock

The couple had first met each other during enrollment at Michigan State University back in 2016. Evan McClintock first appeared on Hailie Jade Mathers’ Instagram account back in December 2016. Hailie Jade Mathers also posted a picture of herself with Evan McClintock last Valentine’s Day, where she can be seen kissing her now-fiance against the backdrop of a sunset.

Eminem scarcely opened up about his personal life other than his music. However, while appearing in an interview with Mike Tyson on ‘Hotboxin’ back in March 2020, Eminem gave his two cents about Evan McClintock, and was positive about him as a choice for his daughter.