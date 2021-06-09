Emma Bunton Opens Up About The Incident When She Accidentally Started Lactating On Stage

Emma Bunton welcomed her son, Beau Lee Jones in 2007 and recently, the singer opened up about a mortifying incident that happened just four months after she gave birth to him. Emma revealed that she accidentally started lactating on stage during a Spice Girls show and revealed that she had to run off in a bid to stop it from seeping through her designer outfit.

Emma Bunton accidentally started lactating on stage back in 2007

The incident took place during the Spice Girls’ first comeback tour in December 2007 when one of the Spice Girls members, Emma Bunton was breastfeeding and using formula because of her hectic schedule. During her performance at the tour, she was wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress. In an extract shared with The Sun from her book Mama You Got This, Emma wrote that she has memories of lactating quite heavily during one of her first performances on the tour, at the STAPLES Center in LA. She added that their costumes had been designed by Roberto Cavalli, who Victoria knew and the outfits were beautiful.

Talking more about the outfits, she said, “But stage costumes are different to evening wear. These were heavy, highly structured pieces (they had to withstand quite a lot of activity!) and there were frequent changes.” Recalling the incident, she said that it happened when she was performing Say You’ll Be There while wearing a rose gold dress with an empire line and a high neck, with gold lamé that was quite close-fitting over her breasts.

Baby Spice aka Emma added, “I had to get through a whole other track, Headlines, just hoping nothing was showing.” Later, she had to dash off the stage and get help from her boyfriend Jade Jones who was waiting in the wings of the 20,000-capacity arena. She came running off the stage screaming at Jade and said, “Babes, get the pads! Get the pads!” Further, she added that it turned out gold lame wasn’t very porous and most of the milk had drizzled down her stomach but anyone looking close enough would “definitely have been able to spot” wet patches on her breasts during her performance.

Bunton added that she can look back and smile about it in the present but when she looks at the pictures, she sees a woman who wasn’t ready to be throwing herself into that kind of physically demanding regime. Back then, she had not understood the huge processes that her body was going through after birth and in particular, how breastfeeding would require so much energy. She revealed that breastfeeding burns 300 calories a day and takes a lot of power and strength to keep producing nutritious milk. “To try to combine that with an energetic stage tour and sleepless nights was, with the benefit of hindsight, not a great idea. There were a lot of tears and a fair amount of self-recrimination,” Emma Bunton said.

(IMAGE: EMMA BUNTON'S INSTAGRAM)

