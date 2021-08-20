Emma Corrin Recalls How She Was Offered The Role Of Princess Diana In 'The Crown'

The Netflix original period drama series The Crown is gearing up for the release of its fifth season. Starring Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Eileen Atkins, Emma Corrin and many, the Golden Globe award-winning show is a widely appreciated drama. Along with its intense and dramatic portrayal of the British Royal family, the cast was also highly praised for their performance. Portraying the role of Princess Diana in the series, Emma Corrin recently recalled how she was offered the role.

Emma Corrin on being offered role of Princess Diana

The actor first stepped into the shoes of the people's princess in the third season of The Crown. However, the audience did not enjoy her as Princess Diana until The Crown Season 4. Talking to the People Magazine for their latest issue, Corrin recalled going on the sets of the Netflix original drama after getting a call from the makers. Upon her arrival, the actor saw the crew preparing for a chemistry read with Josh O'Connor, who plays the role of Prince Charles.

The 25-year-old actor recalled doing the scenes with O'Connor a couple of times until the director of the drama Benjamin Caron intervened. The actor saw Caron asking the producer of the show Suzanne Mackie, ''Can I do it now?''. Corrin stated that the director proceeded to go down on his knees and ask, ''Will you be Diana?''. She compared the moment with that of getting a marriage proposal to which she said yes.

How did Emma Corrin prepare for the role of Princess Diana?

The actor went on to reveal that she engaged in extensive research which included reading and watching. She credited her choreographer Polly Bennett for teaching her dance sections which helped her figure out her character's movements. She also stated, ''We started working on basically figuring her out, inside out''. The actor received critical acclaim for her stellar acting in The Crown Season 4 as she went on to receive an Emmy nod for best-supporting actress in a drama series. Fans are now excited to see her in the new season.

The makers of the drama series have not revealed whether they will show Princess Diana's death in the fifth season. The Crown season 5 release date is yet to be announced.

IMAGE- AP