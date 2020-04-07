'For A Small Man, You Made A Big Impact': Emma Fuhrmann's B'day Wish For 'Antman' Rudd

American actor Emma Fuhrmann who essayed the role of Cassie Lang in Avengers: Endgame took to her Twitter account and wished her onscreen father Scott Lang aka Antman played by popular actor Paul Rudd. The latter celebrated his 51st birthday on Monday and received the sweetest wish from 18-year-old Emma. She posted a cute picture of herself with Paul and expressed how he has made a big impact on her life.

Have a look:

happiest of birthdays to the man himself, #PaulRudd 🥳🥳 for #AntMan being such a small guy, you really made a big impact on my life 🐜💥❤️ xo pic.twitter.com/Q2iRulqSzs — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) April 6, 2020

Emma played the role of the older Cassie Lang in Marvel Cinematic Universe's last film Avengers: Endgame, where she was seen embracing her father after the war against supervillain Thanos had been won by the Avengers. Cassie Lang is introduced to the Marvel Universe as the ill daughter of Scott Lang. Her congenital heart condition forces her father to steal Hank Pym's Ant-Man equipment and Pym Particles, which he uses to rescue Doctor Sondheim, the only doctor able to cure Cassie's condition.

It is likely that Emma Fuhrmann will carry the legacy of Ant-man forward with a sequel to the Ant-man series as her character Cassie Lang goes on to become a member of the 'Young Avengers'. She inherits all the superpowers of her father Scott including the ability to shrink and grow in size. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding a movie by the creative team at Marvel Studios.

Paul Rudd was also wished by actor Chris Evans through his Twitter account. The Captain America star had a hilarious yet true caption along with a funny photograph of the duo.

Have a look:

Happy Birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd!! Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday(since that’s clearly the year you stopped aging)!! pic.twitter.com/uf3S9vTVyZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 6, 2020

