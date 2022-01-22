Emma Roberts And Garrett Hedlund End Relationship After 3 Years Of Dating: Report

Actors Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have reportedly parted ways after dating for almost three years. The duo had welcomed their first child together in December 2020 and had celebrated his first birthday last month.

Emma and Garrett had been dating since 2019 and two reportedly called it quits a few weeks ago following some problems. The duo has yet to make a public announcement about their split.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund end relationship

As per a report by People, Roberts and Hedlund decided to separate following a rocky few months in their relationship. A source told the media outlet that the duo is trying hard to co-parent their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund. The news of their separation comes just a few days after Emma and Garrett celebrated their son's first birthday at a Rodeo themed party.

Emma Roberts talks about motherhood

In her 2020 cover for Cosmopolitan magazine, Emma Roberts opened up about embracing motherhood and her struggles with fertility. She said, "Ever since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory. When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby. The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember holding her, wanting to dress and play with her. It really started to come to the forefront of my mind when, a few years ago, I learnt that I’ve had undiagnosed endometriosis since I was a teenager." Roberts explained that the disease affected her fertility and the doctors suggested she freeze her eggs.

"To be honest, I was also terrified. Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids….I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process. It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant. But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant," Roberts said.

On the work front, Emma Roberts will next be seen in the romantic comedy About Fate. It is a remake of the 1976 Soviet television film The Irony of Fate.

Meanwhile, Garrett Hedlund will soon be seen in the psychological thriller film The Marsh King's Daughter, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Karen Dionne.

(Image: @emmaroberts/Instagram)