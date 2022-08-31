Emma Roberts Sends Update From LA On 'Madame Web' Ahead Of Its Release

Scream 4 fame Emma Roberts is all set to make her Marvel debut with Madame Web. Madame Web is said to be a spin-off of Spider-Man and is Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation that will feature a woman in the headlining role. However, in an exclusive interview with ETonline, Emma Roberts shared that she still has a few scenes to shoot for Madame Web. Moreover, Emma will be seen in her upcoming new Hulu series, Tell Me Lies.

Emma Roberts teases an update on Madame Web

Talking about the role of Emma in Madame Web, she is an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and is in a way all hooked up to a web of life support machines. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. However, she has some sort of connection with spiderman and in the film, it will be shown how her clairvoyant abilities were a boon to him. Moreover, the character is also known for predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes with multiple superheroes calling her spider-woman.

Speaking to ETonline, Emma said, "I can tell you that I'm in L.A. right now, but I'm going back to shoot a few more scenes soon, so we'll just have to see". Talking about her experience on the sets of the film, she added, "it's been really fun". The actor also shared about her co-stars, which include Dakota along with Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim. She added, "I have to say, I was so excited to get to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeney. It's a really, really unique cast and story, so I'm really excited. It's been really fun to work with everyone. I can't wait for everyone to see it, for real, because it's so cool".

Moreover, the actor added, "I think we can see ourselves, we can see our friends...I feel like there's always a time, when you're young where it's like, 'Oh, I should've just focused more on myself instead of a guy,' or you see your friend being like, 'Why are you so obsessed with that person? Move on?' And so, I think that that's something everyone will majorly be able to relate to".

Image: Instagram/@emmaroberts