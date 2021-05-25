Emma Stone & Dave McCary's Baby Name Revealed; Has Special Family Connection

Hollywood actor Emma Stone's daughter's name has finally been unveiled two months after she gave birth to her first child, and it turns out it has special meaning for the women in her family. Emma and her husband Dave McCary have kept complete privacy over the birth of their baby. The couple welcomed a baby girl in March, and now, according to TMZ, the name of Emma Stone and Dave's daughter has been revealed.

Emma Stone's baby name

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Stone and Dave named their daughter "Louise Jean McCary". Emma and her daughter will have the same middle name. For the uninitiated, Emma’s full name is Emily Jean Stone. It turns out that the name 'Jean' is a tribute to Emma's grandmother, Jean Louise. So, technically, Emma Stone simply reversed her grandmother's name and named her daughter Louise Jean McCary.



Emma Stone & Dave McCary's relation

Stone and McCary first met in 2016 when she was hosting a show, and he led her in a taped sketch for an episode. Stone was nominated for her role in The Favourite at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the couple agreed to go public with their relationship at the event. The couple got engaged in December of that year, and they shared the happy news on Instagram with a beaming picture.

Emma Stone gave birth to her first child with Dave McCary on March 13 in the Los Angeles area, just three months after People reported that she was expecting. Pictures also began surfing the internet where she was seen hiking with a friend while cradling her baby bump surfaced in late December.

Emma Stone is all set to be seen in the much-awaited film Cruella. The film Cruella follows the life of Estella, an ecstatic designer who aspires to make it big in the fashion industry. During the punk rock movement, Estella meets two criminals who, like her, want to make a good living in London. Estella attracts the attention of a fashion legend by making a grand entrance at a social event. Estella embarks on a dark, wicked, and twisted revenge journey as time passes. She disguises herself as Cruella in order to exact her vengeance on the world, which has not been kind to her. The movie is scheduled for a release in cinemas on May 28, 2021.

Image: Dave McCary Instagram

