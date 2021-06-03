Emma Stone Clarifies Rumour Of Breaking Her Shoulder During The Spice Girls Concert

Emma Stone's recent release is Disney's live-action Cruella film. There is a rumour doing the rounds that she broke her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert which resulted in postponing the shooting. Now, the actor revealed which part of the rumoured incident is actually true.

Emma Stone at Spice Girls concert

In a recent virtual appearance on The Elle DeGeneres Show, Emma Stone clarified the rumour that she slammed her shoulder down at a wild night with Spice Girls. She said that she indeed broke her shoulder in June of 2019, and they were supposed to start filming Cruella in August or July. Her shoulder was broken in two places. The actor explained that for some reason, the story became that she broke her shoulder at the Spice Girls concert.

It was rumored that she was on somebody's shoulders and fell and broke her own shoulder in the process. She noted that it is not true. The Academy Award winner stated that she wasn't on anybody's shoulders. She had already broken her shoulder before going to the concert. So, she couldn't get on anyone else's at that time.

Emma Stone explained that the whole incident by clarifying that she was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London, and she did go but her shoulder was already broken on that day. She mentioned that the night before the concert, someone had a little house party nearby which she attended. The actor noted that it was 2019, the pre-COVID era, so people could all be together and mingle. Stone asserted that it was a waxed floor in the house and she slipped, and her arm went back behind her, and she broke her shoulder.

Emma Stone then went to a hospital in London. But her X-ray results were inconclusive at the time, so the doctors allowed her to attend the concert. The La La Land star added that she went to the Spice Girls concert the next day wearing one of those little cuffs on her hands and met the pop girl group. After enjoying the show, she learned about the actual extent of the injury. Pictures of her from the concert can be seen in the clip below.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

