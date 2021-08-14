Emma Stone Confirmed For 'Cruella 2'; Here's Everything We Know About The Release Date

Emma Stone is one of the prolific American actors best known for garnering some of the prestigious awards for her spectacular performances in movies. As her recently released movie, Cruella, received amazing reviews from the audience, the makers have announced that Emma Stone has signed up for the sequel to the film.

Emma Stone signs up for Cruella 2

According to the reports by People, Emma Stone will be reprising her role in the upcoming sequel to her 2021 American crime comedy movie, Cruella. The movie was released in May 2021 and garnered over $221 Million worldwide at the box office. Craig Gillespie, the director, recently teased the sequel to the film and stated how they weren’t done telling the villainess’ story. Speaking about Emma Stone’s character in the film, he said, "I feel like we've only just met her. I'd love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She's managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I'd love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she's not careful with all that power.".

Craig was asked in one of his interviews earlier whether he was interested in directing the sequel to which he stated that he would "if it was with this gang". He further stated how it was a joy to work with everybody, and Tony writing it, and Disney was so supportive. He also stated how they fostered a feeling of safety where they could just really go for it without the repercussions and added how they were all pushing it all the time and thinking, 'I don't know if Disney's gonna be okay with this', but 'they would always call and be okay.'.

When is Cruella 2 coming out?

While the makers have recently revealed that the movie is in development, they haven’t unveiled Cruella 2 release date yet. The movie is likely to be under works until 2024. With a massive hit of the first film, the fans are speculating that Emma Stone's salary for Cruella 2 will be top-notch. Apart from her, other actors who might reprise their roles in the film are namely Joel Fry as Jasper Badun, Paul Walter Hauser as Horace Badun, Emily Beecham as Catherine Miller, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Anita "Tattletale" Darling and others.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.