Emma Stone Explains Why The Dark Storyline Of 'Cruella' Didn't Surprise Her

Cruella movie had Emma Stone in the titular role as Cruella de Vil. The crime comedy film has been released by Disney and has mostly earned positive reviews for its shockingly intense plot. However, Stone revealed that she wasn't surprised with the story like the viewers are.

Emma Stone wasn't surprised by Cruella's dark storyline

In a recent interview with Variety, Emma Stone talked about the shockingly obscure plot of Cruella. She said that surprise was hard for her as she was attached to the movie for four years and had seen many different incarnations of the script. The Academy Award-winner explained that she wasn't surprised because she had seen all the permutations it is going through.

Emma Stone opened up about her feelings on diving deep into the Disney villain's backstory. She thought that this was a really "exciting and interesting" reimagination of a character that everyone feels like they know on a surface level. The actor stated that it was "fun" to go deeper into understanding what makes her tick and what makes her so evil.

Emma Stone in Cruella has received immense praises for her performance. The film has released in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access, at an additional cost from the subscribers. Take a look at a few reactions to the live-action adaptation of Disney's popular villain.

Cruella Reviews

#Cruella Review: Emma Stone is phenomenal as Cruella De Vil!

Emma Thompson is fantastic as

The Baroness! Cruella is basically Joker meets The Devil Wears Prada! The cinematography here is amazing! Cruella is the best Disney Villain movie! Cruella is a fashion masterpiece! 10/10! pic.twitter.com/bKtW9zXvYa — Josh❤️ Cruella & A Quiet Place 2 #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) May 29, 2021

The only problem I found with #Cruella was the fact that it was over 2 hrs long. The Emma's kill it with both Thompson and Stone bringing the charm. The costumes, tone and lets not forget the soundtrack. One of the best soundtracks yet in a Disney live action remake. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/IlQNd1Vl7R — Brett vs the Machines Reviews (@BrettReview) May 30, 2021

Cruella was a fantastic movie and I highly recommend checking it out. It was quite dark for a Disney film, but I appreciated that. Probably the best Disney movie I've seen since Wall-E and easily the best of the modern live action ones. 10/10 would watch again. pic.twitter.com/mmV9bPcbWt — Joker (@JokerReview) May 31, 2021

Thank you Disney for making a villain origin story where the villain acts like a villain. #Cruella — Brett vs the Machines Reviews (@BrettReview) May 30, 2021

Cruella cast also includes Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong, Emily Beecham, and others. Directed by Craig Gillespie, it is based on the character, introduced in the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and then in 1961 Walt Disney animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Set in 1970s London, it shows the rise of Cruella de Vil in the fashion industry and the baddie that she becomes.

